Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
The Japanese city of Nagasaki has marked its 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban.
At 11:02 a.m., the moment the B-29 bomber Bockscar dropped a 4.5-tonne (10,000-pound) plutonium bomb dubbed Fat Man, Nagasaki survivors and other participants stood in a minute of silence to honour more than 70,000 dead.
The August 9, 1945, bombing came three days after the United States dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, the world’s first-ever nuclear attack that killed 140,000. On August 15, Japan surrendered, ending World War II.
Many survivors developed cancer or other illnesses due to their exposure to radiation and suffered discrimination.
Sunday’s ceremony was scaled down because of a rise in coronavirus cases in Japan.
Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue read a peace declaration in which he raised concern about a growing global opinion supportive of nuclear deterrence. Taue also urged Japan’s government and lawmakers to quickly sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, saying the threat of nuclear arms is growing more than ever.
Japan has not signed the treaty, saying it seeks a role to bridge gaps between nuclear and non-nuclear states, so they have a common ground for dialogue.
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...