Nawaz Sharif suffers angina attack

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday suffered angina pain while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital, according to a media report. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.
Sharif suffered angina pain in the morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Dawn News reported quoting Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz. Ayaz refuted reports in a section of media that the 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has suffered a heart attack.
Earlier in the day, Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris claimed that the former premier had suffered a “minor heart attack” last night and that his “life is in danger”. Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Ayaz said Sharif’s platelet count is now rising. He is administered around 16 injections of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) every day.
The Lahore High Court on Friday granted bail to Sharif, who is undergoing treatment, after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder, which reduced his blood platelet count to dangerous levels.
The three-time premier was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. He was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the NAB office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count.
Sharif is also serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case.
On Thursday evening, Sharif’s platelet count again dropped from 20,000 to 6,000. Dangerous internal bleeding can occur when the platelet count falls below 10,000 platelets per microliter, according to doctors. “The medical reports of the PML-N supreme leader have been sent to doctors abroad for their opinion,” a party leader said.
Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, 45, is also under treatment at the same hospital.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism