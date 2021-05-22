Nepal president dissolves parliament; announces mid-term polls in November

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight dissolved the parliament and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19.
Bhandari’s announcement came on Friday midnight after she endorsed the recommendation to dissolve the parliament made by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
A press statement issued by the Office of President said the parliament was dissolved and dates of midterm polls were announced in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal.
Also read: How a political crisis in Nepal impacts India
The council of ministers has recommended conducting the first phase of the poll on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.
Nepal’s political crisis had taken a dramatic turn on Friday as embattled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President.
Prime Minister Oli had reached the President’s Office Shital Niwas and presented his list, a couple of minutes ahead of the Opposition leaders.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...