Nepal to send revised version of its map to India and international community

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Nepal is going to send its revised version of the map to Google, the United Nations, and India. The revised version incorporates Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, Hindustan Times reported.
This comes as political tension grows between India and Nepal over border issues, where Nepal has claimed a few of Indian territories as its own.
Speaking to media, Padma Aryal, Nepal’s minister for land management said as quoted in the HT report: “We will be sending the updated map including Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura to various UN agencies and the international community including India. The process will be completed by the middle of this month.”
The ministry has also asked the department of measurement to publish around 4000 copies of the new map in English and share it with the international community.
The department has so far printed 25,000 copies of the latest version of the map, which has been distributed in Nepal.
The revised map was released on May 20.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has also already maintained that it is not going to use the revised version.
UN prints its own maps which come with a disclaimer. The one on the UN Maps said: "The boundaries and names that are shown and the designations that have been used on this map do not imply the official endorsement or acceptance by the UN," DNA reported.
While India declined to accept the new map saying it is “not based on historical facts and evidence.”
It added that “such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...