New Zealand mosque shooter changes plea to guilty

One year after killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused of the slaughter on Thursday changed his plea to guilty.
Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. The killing spree was the deadliest in New Zealand’s modern history and prompted the government to rush through new laws banning most semi-automatic weapons.
Tarrant was scheduled to go to trial on the charges in June. His change in plea came as a surprise and relief to survivors and relatives of the victims.
A sentencing date has yet to be set. Tarrant faces life imprisonment on the charges.
The plea came at a hastily arranged court hearing at a time that New Zealand was beginning a four-week lockdown to try and combat the new coronavirus. The lockdown meant that Tarrant appeared in the court from his jail cell via video link and that only a few people were allowed inside the courtroom.
