New Zealand reports two new Covid-19 cases after 24 days

New Zealand on Tuesday reported two new cases of Covid-19 after 24 days, according to reports.

The country earlier this month had announced that it had for the time being, eliminated the transmission of the novel coronavirus with no active cases of Covid-19.

The country’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that two new cases of COvid-19 had been reported and were “border-related.”

The two new cases were women who had arrived in the country from Britain. The two women had been released early from government quarantine and were permitted to drive from the city of Auckland to Wellington before they had been diagnosed or tested, the Guardian reported.

The exemption was provided in order to allow them to visit a dying parent, the report said. The women had “done everything right” said Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand’s director-general of health, as quoted by the report.

They had taken all precautions and had not stopped at any public washrooms, Bloomfield had assured. They had not visited anyone but a single family member with whom they have now been quarantined after driving themselves to the test centre in Wellington, the Stuff reported.

These new cases have been reported a week after the country had lifted all its restrictions after declaring itself free of the novel coronavirus for the time being.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this month had said that the country will lift all restrictions except for border curbs starting midnight, as per a Reuters report.