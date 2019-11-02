No one will be allowed to create instability: Pak Army tells Azadi March protestors

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country, a day after the incalcitrant cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman set a two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.
The hard-line cleric addressed a massive protest rally, dubbed “Azadi March”, held here on Friday to topple the incumbent government.
In his address to tens of thousands of protestors, the right-wing opposition leader said the “Gorbachev of Pakistan” must resign without testing the patience of peaceful protestors.
He also said that only people of Pakistan and not any “institution” had the right to govern the country.
“We do not want conflict with our institutions. But we also want to see them to stay neutral. We give two days to the institutions (also) to decide if they will continue to support this government,” he said on Friday.
“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a senior politician. He should clarify which institution he is talking about. Pakistan’s armed forces are an impartial state institution which always supports democratically elected governments,” Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in response to Rehman’s remarks.
“Nobody would be allowed to create instability as the country cannot afford chaos,” he warned.
Ghafoor said the army was neutral and supported democratically elected governments in accordance with the Constitution.
He also defended the army’s deployment during the 2018 general elections, saying it fulfilled the constitutional responsibility in the polls.
“If the opposition has any reservations [about the results], it can approach the relevant forums instead of levelling allegations on the streets,” he added.
Ghafoor said in democracies issues should be resolved democratically and appreciated the contact between the protestors and the government.
Reacting to Ghafoor’s remarks, Rehman told the media after meeting with the opposition leaders that the military spokesman should avoid giving such statements which violate the neutrality of the army.
“This statement should have come from some politicians and not from the army,” he said.
He also announced the Opposition would meet on Saturday to decide the future course of action, if the two-day deadline was not met by the prime minister Khan.
The much-hyped “Azadi March” led by Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached its final destination Islamabad on Thursday after it set off from the Sindh province and left Lahore on Wednesday.
Along with Rehman, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) participated in the march held to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Khan.
Unfazed by the protest, Prime Minister Khan, while addressing a public rally in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, told the protesters congregated in Islamabad that when they run out of food, more will be sent to them, but their leaders should not expect any relief from him.
“Gone are the days when one used to use Islam to gain power. This is a new Pakistan. Sit however long you want. When your food runs out, we will send more. But we will not give you an (NRO),” he said.
National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was an ordinance issued in October 2007 granting pardon to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering, murder, and terrorism.
“Who are they wishing to gain freedom from? I want the media to go there and ask people who they wish to free themselves from,” Khan said, adding that all his opponents appear disjointed in their thoughts and aims.
The prime minister said the protest rally had made Pakistan’s enemy happy.
“I will put all of them into jail,” he said, in an apparent reference to former premier Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz, former President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism