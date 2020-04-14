Obama endorses Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Former US President Barack Obama finally endorsed his vice president Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election.
After staying on the sidelines as a record high number of Democratic candidates fought for the right to take on President Donald Trump at the Nov. 3 election, Obama gave his support to Biden in a video posted online.
Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now, Obama said in the video.
The endorsement by the first black US president came after Biden's last remaining rival in the Democratic nominating race, Senator Bernie Sanders, backed Biden on Monday.
Obama had publicly remained neutral as Biden, who served him for eight years in the White House, at first struggled to impose himself on the 2020 Democratic race then swept to victory in a series of primaries in March.
Obama “is a uniting partner in helping bridge this party after an intense primary and paving the road ahead,” said Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright.
Three years after they departed the White House, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle remain two of the most beloved figures in the Democratic Party. Trump won in 2016 vowing to reverse many of the two-term president's policies.
Obamas popularity within the Democratic Party could bolster Biden, particularly among demographic groups with which he has struggled. A CNN poll released when Obama left office showed more than 70% of voters under the age of 34 viewed him favorably as did 90% of self-described liberals.
“Because he is so popular and the comparison between President Trump and Barack Obama is so stark, it will be such a unifying, motivating factor,” said Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and longtime party official.
The former president's support also gives Biden access to a network of donors and other allies, some of whom were initially cool to the former vice president.
If in fact I win, get ready to suit up, Biden told a group of former Obama officials at a fundraiser in Washington in November.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Power generator companies, which have been saddled with unpaid dues, now have to additionally grapple with a ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the wincessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...