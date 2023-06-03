Various world leaders sent their condolences to India after the devastating train accident in Odisha.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak @RishiSunak

“My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond”

EU President Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen

“Terrible news from India. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Odisha train accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.The people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow.Europe mourns with you @narendramodi.”

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

·“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.”

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida @kishida23

0“PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.”

Russia in India @RusEmbIndia

“#Russian President Vladimir #Putin sent his condolences to @rashtrapatibhvn & @PMOIndia @narendramodi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of #Odisha.”