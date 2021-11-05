Oil rises after OPEC+ rejects call for more supply

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday, staging a partial recovery after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a US call to raise supply and instead maintained plans for a gradual return of output halted by the pandemic.
Brent crude rose 82 cents or just over 1 per cent to $81.36 a barrel by around 0146 GMT, after falling almost 2 per cent on Thursday. US oil gained 97 cents or 1.25 to $79.78 a barrel, having declined 2.5 per cent in the previous session.
The OPEC+ group of major producers agreed on Thursday to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, ignoring calls from US President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices.
"This was an easy and quick OPEC+ meeting on output," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya, adding "at no point did OPEC+ consider changing their output strategy, which was completely the message they had."
OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large producers including Russia, has been restricting supply after the coronavirus pandemic led to an evaporation of demand.
Oil prices recently touched seven-year highs, but fell earlier this week on a US stocks build-up and signs that high prices may encourage more supply elsewhere.
Brent is on track for a nearly 4 per cent decline this week, the second straight week the contract has fallen. US oil is heading for a decline this week of nearly 5 per cent.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...