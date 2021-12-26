Omicron: Case continue to rise in Singapore, 98 infections confirmed on Saturday

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Singapore is reporting rising Omicron cases due to the rapid spread of the variant, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday, confirming 448 infections till date, of which 369 arrived here or were imported.
Ninety-eight new Omicron infections were confirmed on Saturday, comprising 73 imported cases and 25 local infections.
"Given its high transmissibility, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant spreads in our community," cautioned the ministry.
"It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered," the media quoted the ministry as saying.
The MOH cited an example of a vaccinated traveller who tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival from the United States on December 14 but was confirmed positive on December 18.
He met a colleague here who subsequently visited The Vinyl Bar at 266 River Valley Road on December 17 on the outskirts of Central Business District, it said.
The Health Ministry's epidemiological investigations found that the visitor to the bar, or pub, "likely transmitted the virus" to a staff member of the bar as well as three patrons who were there that evening.
The bar has since been declared a cluster with 10 Omicron cases, all of whom are vaccinated.
One of the coronavirus patients from bar then went on to infect four household members, the MOH said.
"Staff and visitors of The Vinyl Bar, who are identified to be close contacts of the cases, will be placed on quarantine," said the MOH.
"As a precautionary measure, other staff and visitors to the bar at the same time as Case 281477 on December 17 will be contacted by the MOH for a one-time targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test," the channel quoted the ministry as saying.
All visitors to the bar are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.
"They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said the MOH.
Singapore confirmed its first two Omicron cases on December 6, both of which were imported cases. On December 14, it reported its first two confirmed local Omicron cases, both passenger service staff members at Changi Airport.
Separately, Singapore reported 248 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Saturday, of which 66 were imported.
There was also one fatality, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 821, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website.
Saturday cases comprised 177 in the community and five in migrant workers' dormitories.
As of Saturday, Singapore has recorded 2,77,555 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...