One in every 250 persons on earth infected with Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has infected one in every 250 persons on earth, as per the United Nations’ estimate elaborated by Worldometer.
The global tally of the virus has crossed 33 million (33,138,963) on September 28. The world currently has a population of 7.8 billion.
The deadly virus has claimed around 9,98,000 lives which can go up to two million soon, World Health Organisation (WHO) has speculated.
The United States continues to be the worst-affected country by the virus. The tally stood at 7,116,455 cases, with over 2,05,000 deaths reported so far. This is followed by India with 6,074,702 cases of the virus and around 95,000 deaths.
Meanwhile, health experts are apprehensive of another wave of the virus that could be deadlier than the first.
Experts predicted that the coinciding of the flu season and pandemic may lead to the proliferation of the virus. Also, colder weather drives people indoors, which means less social distancing, and lower ventilation, TRT World reported.
Another report by the Associated Press suggested that a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus now dominates recent samples collected for study in Houston.
