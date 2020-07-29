Over 22% of all deaths in the US in April attributable to ‘China virus’: Donald Trump

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
In an apparent dig at China yet again, Trump called the virus Chinese multiple times in his speech and said that the “world is suffering from this China virus,” as per White House’s official report.
He said in his press briefing on Wednesday: “In the middle of April, more than 22 per cent of all deaths in the United States were attributable to the China virus. As the last week, that number has dropped down — as of last week, it’s dropped down to under 7 per cent.”
US President Donald Trump also suggested that the vaccine which the US is developing against the novel coronavirus will probably be supplied to other parts of the world.
He said in his briefing: “We’re mass-producing all of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance so that on the Day One that it’s approved, it’ll be available to the American people immediately. And we’ll probably have a lot for a lot of other people throughout the world.”
The President appreciated America’s efforts profusely and said that the country would achieve a victory over the virus by unleashing America’s scientific genius. He also stated that this was possible through industrial mobilisation which the world has not seen since the end of World War II.
This comes as the President made the announcement on the Moderna vaccine officially entering phase three, the final stage before approval.
Trump assured that under Operation Warp Seed, his administration has shaved years off of the time that it takes to develop a vaccine. He also assured that the vaccines which are underway are being developed by maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety.
He added: “And if you look at where we are, by phase three, we could say “ever gone by far.”
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...