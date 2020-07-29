Over 22% of all deaths in the US in April attributable to ‘China virus’: Donald Trump

In an apparent dig at China yet again, Trump called the virus Chinese multiple times in his speech and said that the “world is suffering from this China virus,” as per White House’s official report.

He said in his press briefing on Wednesday: “In the middle of April, more than 22 per cent of all deaths in the United States were attributable to the China virus. As the last week, that number has dropped down — as of last week, it’s dropped down to under 7 per cent.”

US President Donald Trump also suggested that the vaccine which the US is developing against the novel coronavirus will probably be supplied to other parts of the world.

He said in his briefing: “We’re mass-producing all of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance so that on the Day One that it’s approved, it’ll be available to the American people immediately. And we’ll probably have a lot for a lot of other people throughout the world.”

The President appreciated America’s efforts profusely and said that the country would achieve a victory over the virus by unleashing America’s scientific genius. He also stated that this was possible through industrial mobilisation which the world has not seen since the end of World War II.

This comes as the President made the announcement on the Moderna vaccine officially entering phase three, the final stage before approval.

Trump assured that under Operation Warp Seed, his administration has shaved years off of the time that it takes to develop a vaccine. He also assured that the vaccines which are underway are being developed by maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety.

He added: “And if you look at where we are, by phase three, we could say “ever gone by far.”