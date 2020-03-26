Over 5 lakh volunteers enrol to fight coronavirus outbreak in Britain

Over 5,00,000 people in the UK have voluntarily come forward to assist the National Health Service (NHS) to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 465 lives in the country, with 43 more coronavirus patients dying in the last 24 hours, according to media reports.

This will help the NHS increase the number of volunteers three-fold. The goal of getting 2,50,000 volunteers was exceeded in less than a day.

Commending the people of the UK for their service, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Thank you on behalf of the entire country.”

The volunteers will start serving as many as 1.5 million vulnerable people, who are to be protected from the virus.

In a news conference, Johnson said: “The volunteers will be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they'll be bringing patients home from hospital, [and] very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home.”

He further added that they will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus.

Recently, the government has launched its ‘NHS volunteers scheme’ after seeing the virus spreading across the country like a wildfire.

The novel coronavirus has also infected the Prince of Wales, who is quarantined in Scotland after testing positive for the coronavirus.