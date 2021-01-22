Oxford researchers to update Covid-19 vaccines to fight new strains

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Researchers at Oxford are bracing for the production of advanced versions of the Covid-19 vaccine that can fight the emerging and more contagious Covid-19 variants, Telegraph reported.
The research team that developed vaccines from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is now reconfiguring their technology to produce potent doses of vaccine against emerging mutations from the UK, South Africa, Brazil, among others.
The scientists are now estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said.
Also read: Bharat Biotech to approach WHO for Covaxin pre-qualification
An Oxford spokesman said to Telegraph that the university is monitoring the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity. They will then evaluate the processes that can be employed for the rapid production of adjusted Covid-19 vaccines, if necessary.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the country’s medicine regulator will be able to assess and give approval to new versions of the vaccine to mitigate the spread of new strains, as per media reports.
