World

Oxford researchers to update Covid-19 vaccines to fight new strains

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

The scientists are now estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform

Researchers at Oxford are bracing for the production of advanced versions of the Covid-19 vaccine that can fight the emerging and more contagious Covid-19 variants, Telegraph reported.

The research team that developed vaccines from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is now reconfiguring their technology to produce potent doses of vaccine against emerging mutations from the UK, South Africa, Brazil, among others.

The scientists are now estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said.

Also read: Bharat Biotech to approach WHO for Covaxin pre-qualification

An Oxford spokesman said to Telegraph that the university is monitoring the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity. They will then evaluate the processes that can be employed for the rapid production of adjusted Covid-19 vaccines, if necessary.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the country’s medicine regulator will be able to assess and give approval to new versions of the vaccine to mitigate the spread of new strains, as per media reports.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 22, 2021
vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.