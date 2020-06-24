World

Pakistan accuses India of funding militants as diplomatic relations dive

Reuters NEW DELHI | Updated on June 24, 2020 Published on June 24, 2020

Pakistan accused old foe India on Wednesday of funding militant groups, a day after the nuclear-armed neighbours said they would expel half the other's embassy staff for the first time in nearly two decades.

Tuesday's announcement of planned expulsions followed weeks of accusations and counter-accusations including espionage and the harassment of rival diplomats as relations plummet.

“India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups,” Aisha Farooqi, spokeswoman for Pakistan's foreign ministry, said in a statement, following a failed attempt to blacklist an Indian citizen at the United Nations for allegedly providing funding to banned militant groups.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but India has frequently levelled identical accusations at Pakistan.

Rajeev Bhatia, a fellow at Mumbai-based think tank Gateway House and a veteran Indian diplomat, said the planned “deep cut” in embassy staff was significant. “It's indicative of the dismal condition of the bilateral relationship,” he said.

Former officials in both countries said the move could eventually lead to the closure of the embassies altogether.

“I see a further downsizing embassy strengths of the two countries in the coming months,” said Brahma Chellaney, a political analyst at the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research and a former Indian national security adviser. “India is even ready to cut diplomatic ties if things continue the way they are.”

In August 2019, Pakistan suspended almost all trade and transport ties with India after New Delhi revoked Article 370.

With the latest expulsions, relations are now at an all-time low, outside of the three major wars the two countries have fought since independence from colonial power Britain in 1947, said Asif Yasin Malik, a retired Pakistani general and former defence secretary.

“They are as bad as they can be,” he said. “It is possible we will break diplomatic relations altogether.”

Published on June 24, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US election: Dozens of Republican former US national security officials to back Joe Biden