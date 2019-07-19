Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav: Foreign Ministry

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
Pakistan will grant consular access to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav according to the Pakistani laws, for which the modalities are being worked out, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry has said.
The ministry also said that Jadhav had been informed of his rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations.
Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Following this, India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.
A 16-member bench headed by President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, by 15-1 votes ordered Pakistan on Wednesday to undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.
In its 42-page order, the world court while rejecting Pakistan’s objection to admissibility of the Indian application in the case, held that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review of the sentence of Jadhav.
The bench, however, rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court’s decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.
