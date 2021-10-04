Palestinian President hosts Israeli minister in West Bank

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Palestinian President hosted an Israeli cabinet minister for a late-night meeting on Sunday, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides.
Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz became the second top official to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli Government took office in June. Defense Minister Benny Gantz also met with Abbas at his West Bank headquarters in August.
Also read: Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas fires incendiary balloons
The new Israeli Government is comprised of eight parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum, from far-right hardliners who oppose a Palestinian State to dovish parties that support a two-State solution.
Horowitz, who was joined by other members of his Meretz party, including Arab cabinet minister Esawi Frej, leads the most dovish faction in the coalition.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett comes from a small, hardline religious party, and he has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian State on his watch. But he has called for reducing frictions, primarily by taking steps to boost the Palestinian economy.
According to the State-run Wafa news agency, Abbas “stressed the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace.” Abbas’ government seeks the establishment of a Palestinian State in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.
Horowitz posted a picture of himself and Abbas on Twitter. “We have a shared mission: to preserve the hope for peace, on the basis of a two-State solution," he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...