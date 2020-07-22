Pandemic in US will ‘get worse before it gets better’: Donald Trump

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
United States President Donald Trump has warned the country that the pandemic will “get worse before it gets better,” as per the BBC report.
Trump’s comment came as he witnessed sinking public support while the number of Covid-19 cases rises unprecedentedly in the US.
Recently, his rival for US Election 2020 -- Joe Biden -- said: “He's quit on you, he's quit on this country (America)."
In an apparent u-turn, Trump asked Americans to wear masks and said that they should show “patriotism” by wearing one.
Trump added in a composed tone: "We're asking Americans to use masks, socially distance and employ vigorous hygiene - wash your hands every chance you get, while sheltering high-risk populations.
"We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart."
Earlier, Trump disparaged the use of masks, claiming them as unsanitary.
Meanwhile, the US mortality rate is ranked 10th out of the 20 worst-hit countries, as per the Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has recorded nearly 3.9 million Covid-19 cases and over 141,000 deaths - and remains to be the worst-affected country in the world.
Trump justified the rising numbers saying that it is due to the aggressive testing measures the US has adopted to contain the virus.
