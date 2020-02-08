Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Panic buying hits Singapore after virus alert raised
Anxious Singapore shoppers formed long lines at grocery stores on Saturday and cleared the shelves of essential items, after the city-state raised its alert level over China’s coronavirus outbreak.
Since emerging late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries.
Singapore, which has reported 33 cases, raised its alert level Friday to “orange” -- the same as during the deadly 2003 SARS outbreak, indicating the virus is severe and passes easily between people.
The announcement triggered panic in the city-state of 5.7 million starting late Friday, with shoppers -- many wearing masks -- rushing to stock up on items including rice, noodles and toilet paper.
Pictures circulating on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods and long lines at counters, which continued into Saturday.
“I’m afraid that if they further raise the alert level, we will not be able to go out,” a 50-year-old housewife, who did not want to be named, told AFP after leaving a grocery store.
The highest level on Singapore’s four-point scale for dealing with disease outbreaks is “red”, one above “orange”. There were, however, ample stocks of other items such as fruit, meat, fish and alcohol.
The government urged calm, with Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing saying there was no need to rush out to buy crucial supplies. “There is no risk of us running a shortage of essential food or household items,” he wrote on Facebook.
Singapore raised its alert level amid a growing number of virus cases in citizens with no recent travel history to mainland China and no known links to previous infections.
Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic-buying in recent days as it seeks to battle the virus, with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of crucial goods.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...