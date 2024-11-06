Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to renewing collaboration with Donald Trump, who has claimed victory in the US election, to strengthen the "comprehensive global and strategic partnership" between the countries.
"Let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.
