Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to renewing collaboration with Donald Trump, who has claimed victory in the US election, to strengthen the "comprehensive global and strategic partnership" between the countries.

"Let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

