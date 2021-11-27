World

PM Modi likely to participate in US’ ‘Summit for Democracy’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2021

Summit will bring together leaders from government, civil society and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the ‘Summit for Democracy’ convened by US President Joe Biden next month and he is likely to participate in the virtual meet, sources said on Friday.

On December 9 and 10, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, according to the US Department of State.

Sources said India has been invited to the ‘Summit for Democracy’ and Prime Minister Modi is likely to participate in the virtual meet. For the United States, the Democracy summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal, the US Department of State said.

Published on November 27, 2021

