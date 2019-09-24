World

PM Modi, US President Trump to have bilateral meeting on Tuesday

PTI New York | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

File Photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will have a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This comes two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.

The Trump and Modi bilateral is set for 12:15 pm local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.

Indian officials here did not give details about the agenda of the meeting, saying one should wait for the meeting.

Published on September 24, 2019
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
You have stolen my dreams and my childhood. How dare you?: Greta Thunberg asks world leaders