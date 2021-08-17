President Joe Biden skirts US failures in Afghan mayhem

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
President Joe Biden ignored his own administration’s failures when he tried to explain why desperate civilians in Afghanistan’s capital have been left stranded and in danger from the Taliban because of the swift US departure.
While asserting “the buck stops with me,” Biden on Monday blamed Afghans in large measure for the chaotic evacuation at Kabul’s airport and conceded no missteps.
Also read:Home Ministry introduces emergency visas to speed up applications from Afghanistan
A look at his remarks: Biden: “I know there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghan civilians sooner. Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country. Part of it because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organising a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a crisis of confidence.”
The facts: This is a misleading explanation that skirts the US failure to anticipate and prepare for the rapid fall of the Afghan government.
While some Afghans may have wanted to stay in their country until the lightning Taliban takeover of the last several days plenty didn’t. The US as of last month had a visa application backlog of 18,000 Afghan translators and others who believed themselves to be in danger from the Taliban for their work with the Americans.
Many had waited years for the US to finish processing their visa applications. Non-government organisations complained that the US continued to cling to its intensive paperwork process that requires years, bundles of documents and often repeated tries to work through.
Also read:Afghanistan central banker flees as currency drops to record low
On Sunday, the State Department inbox for applications for those special visas for those Afghans was so full that it rejected them for some part of the day. Late Monday night, witnesses described hundreds of people trapped between US forces trying to push them out of the Kabul airport and Taliban forces trying to keep them in.
Thousands crammed the airport and tarmac earlier in a frantic rush to escape the Taliban, some clinging to a military jet even as it took off, falling to their deaths. US officials said at least seven people died in the chaos.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...