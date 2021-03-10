Race issues raised by Meghan and Harry in Oprah interview being taken ‘very seriously’: Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace has stated that the issues relating to race raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey are being taken “very seriously.”

The Palace released an official statement, cited in a BBC report, where it said: “Recollections may vary but the matters will be addressed privately.”

During the interview, Meghan Markle revealed to Oprah that her husband had been asked by a family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin could be.

The Palace maintained that the Sussexes would “always be much-loved family members.”

The statement comes as there has been mounting pressure on the Palace to respond to the controversial statement made by Meghan, who was the first mixed-race member of the modern British royal family.

Prince Harry had to clarify to Oprah that the skin complexion comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

The statement from the Palace read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”