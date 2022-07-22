Ranil appoints new PM, continuity Cabinet

Senior politician and staunch Rajapaksa loyalist Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday became the third Prime Minister to lead Sri Lanka in the last three months, amid political turbulence sparked by a worsening economic crisis.

Gunawardena and an 18-member “continuity Cabinet” was sworn in on the day, in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. While most ministers were part of the last Cabinet under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe will hold the Defense and Finance portfolios. Ali Sabry, who was formerly Justice Minister and later Finance Minister, will now head the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The PM and the all-male Cabinet were sworn in hours after a pre-dawn military raid at Colombo’s main anti-government agitation site, in which at least nine persons, including activists, journalists and lawyers, were brutally assaulted by soldiers, despite protesters promising to vacate the area by Friday 2 pm.

‘Committed to countrty’

Son of iconic Marxist politician Philip Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Premier began his political activism as a leftist and trade unionist but has been in the Rajapaksa camp for around two decades now. He has held ministerial portfolios including Education, Foreign Affairs and Labour, in different Rajapaksa governments, and was Leader of the House from January 2020. He is known for his support for the executive presidency, and opposition to greater power-sharing with Tamils. Gunawardena, 73, was a classmate of Wickremesinghe, at Colombo’s Royal College, an elite public school.

Speaking in Parliament after Wickremesinghe’s recent election, he said: “Although the President and I have followed different ideologies, we are both committed to our country.”

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe’s unlikely rise to presidency came on the heels of a sensational protest on July 9, which saw several thousand citizens storm the Presidential Secretariat and palace, forcing Gotabaya to flee the island nation and resign. Alleging he is a “Rajapaksa backer”, many Sri Lankans widely resent the leader and continue demanding his resignation, but Wickremesinghe’s position appears secure at least for the immediate future, since he now enjoys unbridled executive powers and the support of the largest party in the legislature.

Xi congratulates Ranil

In the first outreach yet from a world leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of congratulations to President Wickremesinghe. It stood out after most Colombo-based diplomatic missions and the UN, in their tweets following his election, noted or acknowledged the development, short of congratulating him.

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Xi “stressed” that under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka will “surely overcome temporary difficulties and push forward the process of economic and social recovery”. The Chinese President also said he would like to “provide support and assistance as his capacity allows” to President Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan people, the agency reported.

Defending military force

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe briefed Colombo-based diplomats in a series of meetings Friday evening. It is learnt that when participants voiced concern over the use of military force on peaceful protesters, Wickremesinghe “staunchly defended” the move, as a source familiar with the discussion put it. Further, despite growing calls for elections from protesters, who assert the current parliament “no more represents the people”, the President reportedly ruled out elections until 2024, contending that the country would need time to negotiate and implement an International Monetary Fund (IMF) package for economic recovery.

Meera Srinivasan is The Hindu Correspondent in Colombo