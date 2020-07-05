Rapper Kanye West announces his bid for US Election 2020

American rapper Kanye West declared on Saturday that he is going to run for United States President Election 2020 scheduled for November this year, Reuters reported. The announcement was made on the American Independence Day.

West, who has earlier been a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, will now challenge him and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.

According to the Reuters report, it is still not clear whether the rapper would seriously run for the presidency or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots. Moreover, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House. At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, took to Twitter to extend his support to West and wrote: "You have my full support!”