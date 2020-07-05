Rapper Kanye West announces his bid for US Election 2020

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
American rapper Kanye West declared on Saturday that he is going to run for United States President Election 2020 scheduled for November this year, Reuters reported. The announcement was made on the American Independence Day.
West, who has earlier been a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, will now challenge him and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.
According to the Reuters report, it is still not clear whether the rapper would seriously run for the presidency or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots. Moreover, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.
West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House. At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.
Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, took to Twitter to extend his support to West and wrote: "You have my full support!”
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...