Rishi Sunak, on Monday, is all set to make history on Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, Chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore, Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon.

Modi congratulates Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

Modi tweeted, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.” The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched last year.

