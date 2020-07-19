Russia denies allegations of cyber attack on research institutes conducting Covid-19 vaccine trials

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Russia’s brand ambassador to London has maintained that the country has not helped hackers who targeted labs where the coronavirus tests are being carried out, The Guardian reported.
This comes after Britain and its allies, namely the United States, Canada, and Russia, accused Russia of aiding a hacking group called APT29 to attack the snoop in the data of research institutes.
Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin said to BBC: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.” He also added that he came to know of the hacking only through British media reports.
“In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible,” he noted in his televised interview with the BBC.
On Thursday, Britain and its allies claimed that a group of hackers -- Dukes or Cozy Bear -- had links with Russian intelligence and they attacked research institutes across the world.
Recently, Russia had declared that it successfully developed a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
This prompted other nations to check whether Russia spied on their research institutes that are conducting coronavirus vaccine trials.
According to Michael Ebert, executive vice-president of advisory services at Focal Point Data Risk, a Tampa, Florida-based cybersecurity firm, Russia hasn’t invested in the scientific infrastructure that would allow it to develop vaccines as quickly as the US, UK, China, and other nations, Bloomberg reported.
Kelin instead claimed Russia had found out that there were “several cyber attacks” originated from the UK which tried to meddle in the country’s recent referendum that vested the power back to Vladimir
