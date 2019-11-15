World

Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to India as planned, says Putin

Reuters BRASILIA | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

A Russian S-400 defense missile system   -  Bloomberg

Russia plans to deliver S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India on schedule, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

India agreed to buy the S-400 system from Russia last year despite U.S. warnings the purchase could trigger sanctions against it. India said it needed the weapons to bolster its defences against China.

“As far as the S-400 deliveries are concerned, everything is going according to plan. Our Indian colleagues have not asked to speed anything up, it's all going fine,” Putin told reporters at a summit of BRICS countries in Brazil.

