Russia to first vaccinate doctors and teachers after getting regulatory approval for vaccine

Russia’s health minister maintained on Saturday that the Russian authorities are planning to first vaccinate doctors and teachers against the virus, according to Russia’s local news report.

The announcement came after Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko declared that Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a state research facility in Moscow, had successfully completed all rounds of clinical trials and the vaccine is now ready to get regulatory approval before its disbursement.

"The vaccine against coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, has completed clinical trials," Murashko briefed media when asked about the trials of the vaccine, according to Sputnik News.

He also informed that the country is going to organize a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, as per the Reuters’ report.

"We plan wider vaccinations for October," Murashko was quoted as saying, Reuters reported.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry also said that they have not compromised with any step or trial in order to accelerate the development of the vaccine. The research institute has conducted its research in full compliance with methodological regulations.

Russia has also offered to supply three anti-COVID drugs to India, and said that pharma companies can forge trade pacts for import.

The country has registered 5,462 Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 845,443.