Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests Covid-19 positive

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said he was tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate to protect other cabinet members. PM’s test results came on the day when Russia recorded 7,099 cases in a single day, taking the tally to over 1,00,000, BBC reported.

Mishustin was appointed as the Prime Minister in January this year and was actively working to contain the virus in the country. He revealed his ailment to President Vladimir Putin on a virtual call. "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive," the Prime Minister said during the video call.

The PM suggested that until he recovers, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov may carry out his work, to which Putin agreed, as per media reports.

"What's happening to you can happen to anyone, and I've always been saying this. You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far," the President told him.

Mishustin, in the call, urged all Russians to not take the coronavirus for granted, and to stay at home as an 11-day, extended May holiday begins.

Mikhail Mishustin becomes the first senior politician to get infected with the coronavirus. President Putin said that PM is an example of how the virus is non-discriminatory and can happen to anyone.