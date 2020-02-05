World

‘Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end-2021’

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying.

India signed a $5-billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the US that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider programme against Russia.

“The contract is being implemented on schedule. The first shipment is due by the end of 2021,” Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Vladimir Drozhzhov, said at Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, India, according to RIA.

