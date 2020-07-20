Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine to be available for public by next month: Report

Russia’s health minister revealed that the vaccine to prevent Covid-19, which the country is currently developing, will be available for public consumption by next month after it completes the last stage of clinical trials, Livemint reported.

Briefing media Mikhail Murashko stated as cited in a Sputnik News report: “The government’s decree implies this. It will be imperative that additional clinical research of an approved vaccine be conducted simultaneously.”

According to a Bloomberg report, Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the government-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said that the Phase-III trials will begin on August 3 in Russia, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Russia will mass-produce the vaccine, with around 30 million doses domestically in 2020, and 170 million for export. Five countries have already shown interest in helping Russia with the mass production, Dmitriev said.

Recently, Russia’s Sechenov University had announced that it had completed clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Russia’s Defense Ministry’s Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The ministry said in a statement cited in the Sputnik report: “The Russian Defence Ministry tests the vaccine on volunteers in full compliance with the acting legislation and scientific methodological regulations, in order to prevent further risks, without any attempt to reduce the duration of the research.”

Russia is the fourth worst-affected country in the world by Covid-19. It has reported over 7.5 lakh Covid-19 cases.