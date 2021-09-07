Russia’s Patrushev in India to attend India-Russia consultation on Afghanistan

Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev is in India on a two-day visit to attend the high level India-Russia inter-governmental consultation on Afghanistan.

“The consultations are a follow-up to the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 24. The two leaders had expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan,” according to a release issued by the Minister of External Affairs.

Patrushev, who is visiting India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, is expected to call on the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister.