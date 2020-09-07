World

Samsung bags $6.6-billion 5G deal from Verizon

Bloomberg | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Samsung Electronics Co won a 7.9 trillion won ($6.6 billion) order to provide fifth-generation wireless solutions to Verizon Communications Inc in the US, a big win for the electronic giant’s networking gear business.

The contract was finalised on Friday and is valid from June 30 through December 2025, it said in a regulatory filing.

The deal marks one of Samsung’s biggest 5G contracts since Korea’s largest corporation decided years ago to invest in networking and compete with global players like Nokia and Ericsson in providing telecom equipment. It should lift Samsung’s market share in the wireless industry at a time leader Huawei Technologies Co is grappling with US sanctions and Washington’s effort to get allies around the world to shut out the Chinese company.

“With this latest long-term strategic contract, we will continue to push the boundaries of 5G innovation to enhance mobile experiences for Verizon’s customers,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip and electronics gadget maker, has been pushing hard to expand its market share in the 5G equipment market and investing in sixth-generation mobile networks. The company didn’t provide further details about the Verizon deal. The US carrier gained much-needed mid-band spectrum for its 5G rollout after emerging among the top winners in a recent US auction of airwaves.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.