Sandhu urges shipbuilding industry in India, US to fully utilise bilateral instruments

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A top Indian diplomat has urged the shipbuilding industry in India and the US to fully utilise the strategic trade authorisation license exemption granted by Washington to New Delhi, as well as the bilateral Industrial Security Annex Agreement.
Speaking during a webinar, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said shipyards in India today make some of the most complex ships and submarines. However, for some of the core technologies, India looks up to its friends like the US. The United States has these technologies, however, the high cost of labour does not make it cost-effective.
“There is a strong case for us to work together with the advantage of cutting-edge technology of the US and India’s cost-competitive skilled labour,” he said during his address at a webinar on ‘Shipbuilding Opportunities in India’.
“We urge industries on both sides to make full utilisation of the strategic trade authorisation license exemption granted by the US to India in 2018, as well as the bilateral Industrial Security Annex Agreement signed in 2019. Together we can reach out to the global markets and make for the world,” Sandhu said.
“With our joint efforts we can produce some of the world’s finest and most economical platforms for our partners and friendly nations,” he said.
Organised by the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum in partnership with Mazgaon Dock Ltd, the first ever high-level industry interaction on opportunities for increased US-India collaboration on shipbuilding, repair and maintenance was also addressed by Raj Kumar, secretary of Defence Production in India’s Defence Ministry.
Discussions during the virtual conference focused on greater collaboration between US and Indian industry leaders across defence and commercial shipbuilding sectors.
Representatives from several US companies like Huntington Ingalls Industries, BAE Shipyard, L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, Cornett Technologies, Telephonics and Geomardy participated in the conference.
The Indian side was represented by CMDs of Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, L&T Kattupalli, Garden Reach Shipbuilding, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Chowgule Shipyard and PTCIL.
India in recent years has been increasingly looking to expand its shipbuilding industry. Over 90 per cent of shipbuilding in 2018 took place in China, South Korea and Japan.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...