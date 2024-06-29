A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck near the coast of Peru on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 16.13 S and Longitude 74.59 W, at a depth of 60 kilometres.

The earthquake hit the coast of Peru at 12:35 pm (IST). In a post on X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 6.0, On: 29/06/2024 12:35:37 IST, Lat: 16.13 S, Long: 74.59 W, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Near Coast of Peru.

“No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. On Friday, an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted the southern coast of Peru, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Taking to X, USGS posted, “Notable quake, preliminary magnitude info: M 7.2, 28 km depth, 8 km W of Arequipa, Peru.

“In the statement, the USGS stated, “The June 28, 2024, M 7.2 earthquake offshore southern Peru occurred as the result of shallow thrust faulting on or near the boundary between the South America plate and the subducting Nazca plate.”

