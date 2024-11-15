Two Democratic US senators called for an investigation into Elon Musk’s involvement in contracts between the US government and his company SpaceX, citing national security concerns raised by his reported contact with President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials.

The senators asked the departments of Defense and Justice in a letter Friday to investigate whether the alleged communications “should force a review of Musk’s continued involvement in SpaceX’s contracts” with the government.

“These relationships between a well-known US adversary and Mr. Musk, a beneficiary of billions of dollars in US government funding, pose serious questions regarding Mr. Musk’s reliability as a government contractor and a clearance holder,” the letter says.

The two senators who signed the letter are Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who’s also chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

“Communications between Russian government officials and any individual with a security clearance have the potential to put our security at risk,” they wrote.

Musk’s role in the government, as well as access to sensitive information, is likely to expand when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Already he’s emerged as a close ally and confident, joining Trump on calls with world leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and being appointed to lead government cost-cutting efforts.

Musk and SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to emailed request for comment. But on X Friday night, Musk wrote: “I’m going to find out who’s making these accusations and nuke them.”

The letter, as well as a separate request to the Secretary of the Air Force, cited a Wall Street Journal report last month that Musk has been in contact with Putin and other Russian officials since 2022. Those contact include deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, who the US has accused of masterminding Moscow’s efforts to influence the 2024 presidential campaign.

Musk’s sometimes-erratic behavior has complicated his deep relationships with the Pentagon, mainly through SpaceX’s work on satellite launches and through his Starlink satellite-based internet service, which has been crucial for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Despite those concerns, the US has sustained multiple contracts with his companies.

The senators described SpaceX as “deeply integrated into our defense and intelligence space programming.” They also said the company holds more than $700 million in contracts for Space Force’s National Security Space Launch program, is building an exclusive satellite network for Space Force through its Starshield unit and has a $1.8 billion classified contract with the National Reconnaissance Agency.

“While commercial integration in space is key to our ability to innovate, it relies on contractors to exhibit responsible behavior in dealing with some of our most sensitive capabilities,” they wrote.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com