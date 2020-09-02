Seven in a row for Trinbago Knight Riders as they stay atop Hero CPL

Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro smashed 71 off the last five overs as the Trinbago Knight Riders recorded their seventh straight win as the Hero CPL action returned to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. In the other match, Guyana Amazon Warriors bundled out Barbados Tridents for 92 and then won easily by eight wickets.

The Knight Riders piled up 184 for 4 and then their spinners helped to restrict Jamaica Tallawahs to 165 for 6 to win by 19 runs despite Andre Russell’s fine unbeaten 50.

Back with a bang

Sunil Narine was back with a bang, hitting two fours off Fidel Edwards and top-edging for six to take 17 off the first over. He then plundered Carlos Brathwaite for three fours in a row but Brathwaite rallied to take Narine’s wicket, but the all-rounder’s 29 off 11 had given Knight Riders a flying start.

Colin Munro (65 in 54 balls) was let off early while on four, and he made Tallawahs pay for it. Lendl Simmons (25) kept the tempo from the other end as Knight Riders reached 49 for one off the Powerplay.

Knight Riders lost Simmons at 78 and then Tim Siefert (18) at 111, but Munro and Pollard (33 in 16), who joined him smashed the ball all over the park. They put on 73 for the fourth wicket before Munro, who had 10 fours and a 6, was out off the last ball of the innings off Braithwaite, but the damage had been done. Pollard smashed three sixes, including one off a near Yorker, and one four. Sandeep Lamichhane with one for 20 in four overs was the pick of the bowlers.

Chadwick Walton’s poor run in the Hero CPL continued as he slashed the first ball of the innings to point, giving Akeal Hosein a dream start. Jermain Blackwood (12) was bowled by Khary Pierre reducing the Tallawahs to 14 for 2 in the second over. At the end of the Powerplay the Tallawahs had crawled to 35 for two.

The in-form Glenn Phillips had faced just nine balls till then, but then he and Nkrumah Bonner (26) put on 63 for the third wicket. Yet, at the halfway mark the Tallawahs were 70 for 2 and needed 11.50 an over.

Bonner, who had slowed down, fell leg before to Fawad, who had just been hit for a six by Phillips. In the 13th over a Fawad google accounted for Rovman Powell (2) and Tallawahs were 84 for 4 and needed over 13 an over. Phillips (41) left at 90 and Asif Ali (7) left at 97. Andre Russell and Braithwaite (21 in 16) did all they could but Tallawahs still needed 68 off the last 18 balls. The duo put on 68 in just six overs, but Tallawahs were still 19 short though Narine got his for a six in his last over.

The Knight Riders march continues.

Trinbago Knight Riders 184/4 (Munro 65, Pollard 33*, Narine 29; Brathwaite 2/36, Lamichhane 1/20) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 165/6 (Russell 50*, Phillips 41, Bonner 26, Brathwaite 21*; Fawad 2/12, Hosein 1/18, Narine 1/23, Pierre 1/25) by 19 runs

Player of the match: Colin Munro (TKR)

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 93/2 (King 51*, Pooran 18*, Hetmyer 9; Walsh 1/9, Rashid 1/21) beat Barbados Tridents 92 all out (Santner 38*, Rashid 19, Walsh 10*; Naveen 4/14, Sinclair 2/13, Green 1/3) by 8 wickets

Player of the match: Naveen ul Haq (GAW)

Barbados Tridents electing to bat after winning the toss were never in the game after losing a wicket in each of the first 4 overs before the score had reached double digits against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

After bundling out Tridents for 92 in 20 overs, Warriors did not break a sweat despite a slow pace and won by eight wickets and 3.2 overs to spare. It was the fourth win for Warriors in the Hero CPL.

Tridents woes began in the first over as Justin Greaves coming into the XI to open, lasted only one ball from Warriors captain Chris Green. Johnson Charles fell to a magnificent catch by Shimron Hetmyer who sprinted 25 yards. Jason Holder erred and ended run out while Shai Hope, pushed down the order, fell for another low score, chipping a return catch to Sinclair. It was nine for 4 in fourth over and 14 for four, the lowest Powerplay score in Hero CPL history.

Michael Santner (36 in 27), Rashid Khan (19 in 15) and Kyle Mayers (10) were the double digit scorers, while Naveen ul Haq took four for 14 in four overs, which also made him the player of match. Those were the best figures at the Brian Lara Academy ground.

Brandon King opened for Warriors with Kevin Sinclair. Though Sinclair (3) and Shimron Hetmeyer (9) left early with the total at 35, Warriors had no trouble. King with 51 not out in 49 balls and Nicolas Pooran, the only centurion of the CPL, had a 50-plus stand without getting separated and their team won by eight wickets with plenty to spare.

