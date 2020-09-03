Singapore finds three new virus clusters in cleared worker dorms

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Singapore has reportedly found three new coronavirus clusters in worker dormitories that were previously cleared.
The Ministry of Health announced 49 new cases on Wednesday, of which 43 were people residing in the dormitories. Of the dormitory cases, 14 were contacts of earlier cases, with 29 detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.
Changi Lodge II at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road was linked to six cases, North Coast Lodge in Admiralty was linked to seven cases and two new patients from Toh Guan Dormitory at 19A Toh Guan Road East were linked to five previous cases, the Straits Times reported.
Singapore’s dormitories housing low-paid foreign labourers have comprised the vast majority of its cases. In some of those dorms, about 10 people sleep in one room, sharing toilets and cooking facilities — conditions that could allow Covid to spread relatively quickly. The government implemented a strategy for the dorms involving testing and quarantines, and last month said the facilities were almost all cleared.
Toh Guan had been declared cleared of Covid-19 on August 8 by MOH, CNA reported, noting that it had more than 1,300 cases before that time. CNA said Changi Lodge II had been declared cleared in July after having more than 500 cases, and North Coast Lodge had more than 650 cases before it was declared cleared last month.
The MOH release also said 142 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total recovered to 55,891. The city-state has 75 confirmed cases in hospitals, with none in intensive care units, and 867 at community isolation facilities.
