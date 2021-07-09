Singapore seeks ‘middle path’ on Covid reopening, Ong says

Singapore will not take the same approach as the UK and US for mass reopening, but neither will it keep the sort of restrictive outlook that China and Australia have adopted, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

“I think what we want is to take a more middle path. Get ourselves vaccinated, that’s critical, maintain both containment and mitigation measures,” Ong said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin, adding the country would “open up progressively package by package, nothing big bang, and each step of the way make sure we keep populations safe.”

Singapore has rapidly expanded access to vaccinations in recent weeks, opening immunisation to almost everyone 12 and older. The result has been a surge in vaccinations where the city-State now has one of the best vaccination rates in Asia and has administered more first doses than New York and London.

Government leaders here for more than a year pursued a relatively-successful “Covid-Zero” strategy that limited severe cases and deaths with strict border controls, mandatory masks and aggressive social distancing and contact-tracing efforts.

Vaccination target

Mass vaccination will be the key to reopening in a world where Covid-19 probably can’t be eradicated, the government has said, with a goal of eventually being able to manage Covid like influenza.

Singapore is on track to hit its goal of two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day, August 9, although Ong warned that herd immunity may be elusive because of more highly-transmissible variants of the disease.

“To get herd immunity you may need 90-95 per cent of your population vaccinated and we may not get there, not even a place like Singapore where there’s a lot of trust between people and institutions,” Ong said. “We may get 80 per cent if we are lucky, which means it’s difficult to get to herd immunity, but what we can achieve is to arrive at an endemic situation where you can live with the virus.”