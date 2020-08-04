Snapchat will soon let users add music to videos

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
Snapchat is working on a feature that will let users add music to the videos that they record on the platform, according to reports.
Similar to TikTok, Snapchat will let users add music to short videos recorded on Snapchat, the Verge reported.
The company will launch the feature to its English-language users this fall. It is being rolled out initially to users in New Zealand and Australia.
Users will be able to view the song and the artist when they swipe on a video with an option to listen to the track on a preferred music streaming platform.
Snapchat has partnered up with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group and Merlin, among others, to provide their music for this feature.
The feature is unlikely to be a proper TikTok competitor, though it is one of the key features of the short-video platform that users preferred. The feature comes at a time when TikTok is facing political scrutiny across the globe. It has recently been banned in India. The United States is also considering a ban on the platform.
Meanwhile, Facebook is bullish on its TikTok rival feature for its photo-sharing platform Instagram called Instagram Reels. The social-media giant had launched the feature in India shortly after the ban had been announced.
According to an e-mail sent by Snap to the Verge, the app “reaches more people in the US than Twitter and TikTok combined”, according to publicly available data.
