Social media is awash sometimes with rumours and misinformation: Prince William on Covid-19 vaccination

Social media sometimes is full of misinformation and rumours related to Covid-19 vaccination, warned Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

In a video, released by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking to two women who have long-term health conditions and are now eligible to receive the Covid19 vaccine.

Talking to Shivali, who has type 2 diabetes who said that she was “nervous” about getting the jab initially after a lot of social media posts and had now decided to get vaccinated, Prince William said, "Social media is awash sometimes with lots of rumours and misinformation," as per a snippet of the discussion posted to their official Twitter account.

"We have to be a little bit careful who we believe and where we get our information from, especially for those who are clinically vulnerable as well, it's so important that these vaccinations are done," he said.

He further added that vaccine uptake so far has been "amazing," and they want to “keep it going” so younger generations also "feel that it's really important for them to have it."

The Duke's remarks come shortly after Queen Elizabeth, 94 had urged people to get vaccinated. The Queen, in a conference with U.K. health leaders earlier this week, discussed her experience of getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said, "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab –- it didn't hurt at all," as quoted by a People’s magazine report.

The Queen was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus along with her husband in January. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, 72 along with his second wife, Camilla, 73 have also received the jab.