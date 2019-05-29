Softbank’s Son gives $83 mn payday to recruit top talent

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Masayoshi Son is making top executives at SoftBank Group Corp some of the highest-paid in Japan as he recruits talent to his growing investment empire.
While Son’s own salary remains modest by global standards, his company paid a total of 9.1 billion yen ($83 million) in compensation to six lieutenants, according documents released on Wednesday for a shareholder meeting June 19.
In the latest example, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Katsunori Sago, 51, earned 982 million yen after becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer in June 2018. The CEO of Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage, made 405 million yen in the year ended March 2018.
Son has a history of paying top dollar to attract high-profile executives.
Former SoftBank President Nikesh Arora earned 31.5 billion yen over his two-year tenure that ended in 2016, a compensation package that at the time rivalled those of Apple Inc’s Tim Cook and Walt Disney Co’s Bob Iger.
Since then, Son’s hunt for global talent accelerated as he launched a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in the world’s biggest technology companies. The funds headcount almost doubled last fiscal year to 297, according to the filing.
“The range of executive salaries in Japan has gone up, but compensation in the billions of yen is still unheard of beyond a handful of global companies,” said Noriko Watanabe, a partner at Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search company. “But executive pay in the billions of yen doesn’t seem excessive when you consider the sheer scale of the Vision Fund and its possible contribution to the bottom line.”
Rajeev Misra, who heads the Vision Fund, earned 752 million yen, down from a year earlier. The fund has an unusual compensation structure that allows partners to share in the potentially enormous profits as well as possible losses. The scheme, which has not been made public yet, includes a $5 billion loan to employees.
SoftBank Group Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure made 1.8 billion yen, a 30 per cent gain from a year ago. Claure, who also heads Sprint Corp in the US, was named EVP in July. He also heads SoftBanks $5 billion technology fund focused on Latin America.
Ronald Fisher, Son’s long-time lieutenant and SoftBank Group Vice Chairman, was the company’s highest-paid executive with 3.27 billion yen, 62 per cent more than a year earlier. Son’s own salary increased 67 per cent to 229 million yen. The billionaire controls a roughly 22 per cent stake in SoftBank, which alone is worth about 2.5 trillion yen.
Ken Miyauchi, head of SoftBank’s domestic telecom operation, made 1.23 billion yen, while Simon Segars, head of its ARM Holdings Plc chip unit, earned 1.1 billion yen.
“You want to be seen as paying more than the previous employer, especially when you are scouting well-compensated finance professionals,” said Watanabe.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor