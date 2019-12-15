World

Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake: USGS

PTI Manila | Updated on December 15, 2019 Published on December 15, 2019

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said.

The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage“.

There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.

