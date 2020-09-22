S&P index manager charged with $900,000 insider-trading scheme

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
An index manager of S&P Global Inc. was charged on Tuesday with being part of an insider-trading scheme that netted more than $900,000 in illegal profits by trading hours ahead of public announcements that companies would be added or removed from a popular stock market index.
The US said Yinghang “James” Yang, engaged in the scheme from April 2019 to October 2019, executing securities transactions in an unidentified co-conspirator’s brokerage account based on non-public information he gleaned while on the job, according to acting Brooklyn US Attorney Seth DuCharme. While neither prosecutors nor the US Securities and Exchange Commission identified Yang’s employer, a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information confirmed it was S&P.
Yang, 27, served as a Senior Index Manager at S&P, managing American stock market indices with more than $60 billion in asset value, and was privy to Index Committee discussions and related matters, including the identities of companies that might be added or removed from indices, according to the SEC.
S&P said that the company had suspended Yang and that it is cooperating with authorities’ investigations.
“The allegations describe behaviour that is contrary to our company’s code of conduct and deeply held ethical values,” April Kabahar, a spokeswoman for S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement “We hold our employees to the highest standards of honesty and integrity.”
Jan Rostal, a lawyer for Yang, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Regulators said Yang passed inside information to his friend, Yuanbiao Chen, a manager at a Queens sushi restaurant, who then purchased call or put options in his own account.
A lawyer for Chen, who wasn’t part of the criminal case, couldn’t immediately be located.
Yang, who was arrested on Monday, was ordered held without bail after making an initial court appearance before US Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann in Brooklyn.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...