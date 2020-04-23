Spain to allow children upto 12 to roam around as early measure to lift lockdown

As Spain records the smallest increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the first step it has taken to gradually lift the restrictions is to ease confinement rules for children, who will let out their homes for walks from April 27. While the cabinet will formulate new guidelines with the help of scientific advisory teams this week, Bloomberg Quint reported.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is yet to brief the country on his next approach to bring Spain back to normal. However, he signaled that the cabinet will allow children up to the age of 12 to roam out. The government is mulling on to extend the lockdown till May 9. Sanchez has also said that the end of the confinement will likely to happen in phases, with certain areas of the country exiting before others, according to the report by Bloomberg Quint.

Meanwhile, the administration is also focusing on ways to deal with the country’s economic crisis in the post-coronavirus scenario. It’s pushing a proposal to form a European fund that would grant financial assistance to nations hit by the virus without creating more debt for individual countries.

There were 3,968 new infections in the 24 hours till Tuesday, spiking the number of cases to 204,178, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll surged by 430, compared to Monday’s increase of 399, to 21,282. More than 80,000 have recovered from the disease in the world’s most extensive outbreak behind the U.S.

However, on the bright side, the numbers of new cases and deaths have dropped to about half their levels at the start of April. This has prompted the government to now focus on reviving the economy and easing the lockdown measures.