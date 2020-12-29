Spain to maintain registry of people who refuse to take Covid-19 vaccine

Spain’s Health Minister has said the country will maintain a registry of people who refuse to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine. The registry will also be shared with other European nations, the BBC reported.

Health Minister Salvador Illa further said the list will not be accessible to the public or to employers.

He said the way to prevent the virus from further spreading is to “to vaccinate all of us - the more the better”

Spain is currently running a vaccination drive of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved for EU-member states

Illa made the comments during an interview with La Sexta television on Monday where he stressed that vaccination would not be compulsory.

“What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners... of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it. It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection,” he said.

“People who decide not to get vaccinated, which we think is a mistake, are within their rights. We are going to try to solve doubts. Getting vaccinated saves lives, it is the way out of this pandemic,” he said.

Spain is one of the worst affected European countries by the pandemic. It has recorded more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths and has registered 1.8 million infection cases.