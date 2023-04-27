Sri Lanka Tourism continues to expand its warm bilateral and cultural ties with its Indian counterparts by venturing into a series of road shows in key Indian cities.

At the road show organised in Kochi, Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism said Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in tourist arrivals with India leading the way and securing the number one position.

Sri Lanka has seen an increase in tourism earnings with around $530 million being received in the first three months of 2023 as compared to $482.3 million, which was in the first three months of 2022. Tourism over the last six months has been very interesting and promising. The last three months alone in 2023 from January to March have seen 8,000 tourist arrivals a day, which is the highest since 2018, he said.

Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, said the country offers a complete destination for families and is a year-long destination. Sri Lanka is meeting the travel industry in India to further establish the country as a go-to destination. “We are here in India with our stakeholders, representing hotels and resorts, destination management companies, and event management companies to reach out to our travel-trade partners in India to add value to a mutually fruitful relationship”, he said.

Thisum Jayasuriya, Chairman Sri Lanka Convention Bureau said, “Sri Lanka is a promising MICE destination for meetings, conferences, and incentives. The proximity and good connectivity enhance the appeal of Sri Lanka as a cost-effective and attractive place for MICE travellers.”

The target audience at these roadshows are tour operators, media, key Influencers, corporates, trade associations, and key tourism industry stakeholders in India.

